When Karan Johar distracted son Yash Johar, while the little one was running in the race

Yesterday, was Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi's sports day. Daddy duties beckoned and KJo appeared more excited than the kids. It was the first sports day of his munchkins. The filmmaker was the centre of attraction at Khar Gymkhana, where the event was held.

When it was time for Yash to take part in the race, KJo cheered the loudest. But as he kept encouraging Yash to run fast, he kept turning and even paused to look at daddy dearest while the rest of the tots breasted the tape. Sadly, Yash lost the race!

Yash and Roohi Johar, who turn three in February, began attending a Khar playschool last December. Karan announced the happy news of the birth of his twins through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father Yash Johar and interestingly, Roohi's name is derived by rearranging the letters of his mother Hiroo Johar's name.

The proud daddy of the two keeps sharing pictures of his kids on his social media, which can certainly brighten up anyone's day. The last time he took to Instagram to share Yash and Roohi's picture was on November 17. Check it out here:

However, this social media post also attracted a large section of trollers. The filmmaker, who has time and again stated that he ignores the trolls and hate comments, lost his cool this time when a social media user told him he was depriving children of motherly love. The filmmaker replied, "With all due respect, get a life. There are larger issues the country is combating at the moment and it can well do without your narrow-mindedness! My babies are being loved and that's all that matters and FYI they have a mother! My mother (sic)."

