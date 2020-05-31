When Karanvir Malhotra had his fanboy moment after meeting Abhay Deol

It was a fanboy moment for Karanvir Malhotra when he met Abhay Deol on the sets of the Netflix film, What are the Odds? The youngster recalls seeing Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) when he was in class five and loving Deol's character. The model-turned-actor says Deol has a wacky sense of humour and kept the crew energetic and motivated.

On their Whatsapp group, he would post hilarious stuff. Malhotra, who was earlier seen in Selection Day and The Forgotten Army, plays Ashwin, a school student in Megha Ramaswamy's film. Malhotra has been sharing some behind-the-scenes fun and promos and posters of this film on his Instagram account and it premiered on Netflix on May 20.

It opened at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles last year in April and met with positive responses from the critics. Coming to Deol, he has two films coming up this year, Bounty Hunter and a Tamil film titled Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai. Deol has been acting in Hindi Cinema for the last 15 years and has been a part of some really memorable and wonderful films.

Some of his titles in his respectable repertoire include Socha Na Tha, Manorma: Six Feet Under, Dev D, Shanghai, Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news