When Kareena Kapoor was warned against marrying Saif Ali Khan: 'He is a divorcee, has 2 kids'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is happily married to Saif Ali Khan for over seven years now. The duo, who are proud parents to paparazzi's favourite kid, Taimur Ali Khan, have emerged as one of the most loved couples of Bollywood.

But you will be shocked to know that Bebo was warned against marrying Saif Ali Khan at the peak of her career, as he was a divorcee with two children. In a throwback video from Koffee With Karan which has recently gone viral on social media, Kareena is seen speaking about people pointing out Saif's flaws. "I'm just glad that people are doing things now and talking more about their love. When I wanted to marry Saif, everyone was like, 'He has two children, he has been divorced. Are you sure you want to do this?' They were like, 'Your career will be over.' And I was like, 'Such a big crime to be in love? Such a big crime to get married? Let's do it, let's see what happens,'" she said.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in 2012. Saif was married to Amrita Singh for thirteen years before divorcing in 2004. Together they had two kids - Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Kapoor and Khan became parents to their son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen opposite Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium. She will be next seen teaming up with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), is helmed by Secret Superstar (2017) director Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chadha marks the bringing together of Aamir Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan after a decade. They were last seen in 3 Idiots.

The film went on floors in the first week of November. Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain gave the mahurat clap. Written by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The movie is slated to hit the theatres during Christmas 2020.

