When Karl Lagerfeld was inspired by Indian fashion

In a show entitled Paris-Bombay Art Show, that he had organised in 2011, the designer took inspiration from India and incorporated heavy silks and traditional South Aisan teekas on the women who walked the ramp

Pic courtesy/ PTI

Washington D.C: Iconic Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who became synonymous with luxury fashion and created concepts like fun fur, was once inspired by Indian aesthetic in fashion. Lagerfeld, who breathed his last on Tuesday, is also known for his eclectic designs and mysterious personal life.

The creative director of Chanel since 1983, Lagerfeld was designing an average of 14 new collections a year, ranging from couture to the high street. In a show entitled Paris-Bombay Art Show, that he had organised in 2011, the designer took inspiration from India and incorporated heavy silks and traditional South Aisan teekas on the women who walked the ramp. According to the fashion website Nss Magazine, the designer had told Wall Street Journal after the show that in India, even the poor have dignity and that even poor women own three gold bracelets. The show saw Indian influences being kept to the traditional, with the incorporation of churidar-style leggings as well as ornate teekas. In keeping with traditions, the show had even used the old moniker for Mumbai-Bombay.

The news of Lagerfeld's death was announced on Instagram by Chanel, writing: "The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares, with deep emotion and sadness, the passing of its artistic director, Karl Lagerfeld, on February 19, 2019, in Paris, France. He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style. Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious.

He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed." During his long career, Lagerfeld's signature combinations attracted a host of celebrities including Rihanna; Princess Caroline of Monaco; Christine Lagarde and Julianne Moore among others.

