When Kartik Aaryan met Kareena Kapoor Khan... again!

Kartik Aaryan has always maintained how he always admired Kareena Kapoor Khan and had a crush on her ever since he was an aspiring actor. In 2018, he got his first major opportunity to walk the ramp with her favourite actress for Manish Malhotra's fashion show, and he even captioned the picture- Jab We Met!

And in case you remember, a few weeks back, Aaryan graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want 2, where she even advised him not to use a dating app. And now, it was reunion time for the duo as they walked the ramp for Malhotra's fashion week in Hyderabad, and once you have a look at their pictures, you won't be able to take your eyes off them.

Here's one picture that Aaryan tweeted, where he wrote- Jab Veer Met Geet, followed by a heart, take a look right here:

Jab Veer Met Geet âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HbdNXqR9NX — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 2, 2020

And now, have a look at some pictures and videos shared by the designer, Malhotra, himself, and they look ravishing, to say the least. You certainly don't want to miss them:

On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal that's all set to release on February 14, which will be followed by Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Khan, on the other hand, will star in Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Takht.

