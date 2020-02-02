When Kartik Aaryan met Kareena Kapoor Khan... again!
Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show and you won't be able to take your eyes off the duo!
Kartik Aaryan has always maintained how he always admired Kareena Kapoor Khan and had a crush on her ever since he was an aspiring actor. In 2018, he got his first major opportunity to walk the ramp with her favourite actress for Manish Malhotra's fashion show, and he even captioned the picture- Jab We Met!
And in case you remember, a few weeks back, Aaryan graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want 2, where she even advised him not to use a dating app. And now, it was reunion time for the duo as they walked the ramp for Malhotra's fashion week in Hyderabad, and once you have a look at their pictures, you won't be able to take your eyes off them.
Here's one picture that Aaryan tweeted, where he wrote- Jab Veer Met Geet, followed by a heart, take a look right here:
Jab Veer Met Geet âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/HbdNXqR9NX— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) February 2, 2020
And now, have a look at some pictures and videos shared by the designer, Malhotra, himself, and they look ravishing, to say the least. You certainly don't want to miss them:
Resplendent, Magnetic and Beautiful always #kareenakapoorkhan .. from the first time she faced the camera to all the films together and shoots all over the world to fashion shows it’s been a interlinked deep rooted journey together .. #Muse Always #manishmalhotralabel #manishmalhotraworld #fashionshow @blenderspridefashiontour #hyderabad #manishmalhotraflagshipstorehyderabad @mmalhotraworld...
The alluring #kareenakapoorkhan and dashing @kartikaaryan , two of my favourites, dazzle the ramp for my summer wedding 2020 collection, making it an even more special night. Love. #manishmalhotraworld @blenderspridefashiontour #blenderspridefashiontour #kartikaaryan #hyderabad #summerweddings @manishmalhotrajewellery @mmalhotraworld
Special moments with the very special two #kareenakapoorkhan @kartikaaryan , the wonderful models , the entire team that worked on the show and the 800 people who watched the show and gave it overwhelming love and applause ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #hyderabad @blenderspridefashiontour @mmalhotraworld
On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal that's all set to release on February 14, which will be followed by Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Khan, on the other hand, will star in Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Takht.
