Search

When Kartik Aaryan met Kareena Kapoor Khan... again!

Updated: Feb 02, 2020, 12:30 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan and Kareena Kapoor Khan reunited for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra's fashion show and you won't be able to take your eyes off the duo!

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Kartik Aaryan
Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has always maintained how he always admired Kareena Kapoor Khan and had a crush on her ever since he was an aspiring actor. In 2018, he got his first major opportunity to walk the ramp with her favourite actress for Manish Malhotra's fashion show, and he even captioned the picture- Jab We Met!

And in case you remember, a few weeks back, Aaryan graced Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want 2, where she even advised him not to use a dating app. And now, it was reunion time for the duo as they walked the ramp for Malhotra's fashion week in Hyderabad, and once you have a look at their pictures, you won't be able to take your eyes off them.

Here's one picture that Aaryan tweeted, where he wrote- Jab Veer Met Geet, followed by a heart, take a look right here:

And now, have a look at some pictures and videos shared by the designer, Malhotra, himself, and they look ravishing, to say the least. You certainly don't want to miss them:

On the work front, Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal that's all set to release on February 14, which will be followed by Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Khan, on the other hand, will star in Angrezi Medium, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Takht.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
TRENDING
Budget 2020 special

Budget 2020 special