When Khiladi Akshay Kumar couldn't be identified

AN elderly farmer couple from a small hamlet in Pune's Maval tehsil were in for a pleasant surprise after they were told that a man who came to their house and asked for water was none other than superstar Akshay Kumar. He also had 'gur-roti' with them and clicked photographs. But while all these happened, the couple was unaware who the visitor was, until their grandson and some neighbours told them about Kumar's identity.

The actor along with his family was in the Pawna dam area, and during a morning walk near Shillim village, walked into the house of Baban and Draupada Dhamale for a glass of water. The couple not only offered them water but also served 'gur-roti'.

Kumar, moved by their hospitality, later shared his photos with the elderly couple on Twitter. "Today's morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple's house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything," he wrote in the caption.

