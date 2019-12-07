When Liam Neeson was caught pouting

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Taken star was spotted giving some pouty expressions while getting clicked at a film screening in New York. On Thursday. Liam stepped out for the screening of Norwegian film Out Stealing Horses. Liam, 67, cut a dapper figure in a navy blue three-piece suit and a black shirt which he paired with smart tan brogues as he pulled some pouty expressions, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He posed with his arms behind his back while giving the cheeky pout. "Out Stealing Horses is an adaptation of a 2003 novel of the same name by Norwegian Per Petterson. It tells the tale of widower Trond, played by Stellan Skarsgard, who has moved to an isolated part of Norway to live in solitude following the death of his wife.

Liam was joined at the screening by the film's director, Hans Peter Moland, who also directed the actor's recent film Cold Pursuit.

