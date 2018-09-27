When Maanayata Dutt met MS Dhoni, it was friendship galore!

bollywood

Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt shared a candid picture on Instagram and wrote, "MSD meets MSD." It's all in the name

Maanayata Dutt and MS Dhoni

Maanayata Dutt caught up with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Dubai where the Indian squad is playing the Asia Cup 2018. Sanjay Dutt's wife shared a candid picture on Instagram and wrote, "MSD & MSD #aboutlastnight #twinning #prideofnation #coolcaptain #gamechanger #love #grace #positivity #dutts #dubai #beautifullife #thankyougod [sic]" It's all in the name.

Take a look at the picture right away:

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt tied the knot on February 7, 2008. The duo is blessed with two adorable twin kids, a boy named Shahraan and a girl named Iqra on 21 October 2010.

Sanjay’s super-supportive wife, Maanayata Dutt has been his huge pillar during the period of crisis. Sanjay himself had revealed in an interview that Maanyata is not his ‘better half’ but ‘best half’. Time and again, in interviews, chat shows and through his social media posts, Sanjay has shared that Maanayata has been with him throughout the period of crisis.

