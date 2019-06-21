When Meezaan stepped in for Ranveer Singh

bollywood

Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan revealed that he first featured in Padmaavat instead of Ranveer Singh in two scenes

Meezaan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Meezaan, son of Jaaved Jaaferi, says there were a few scenes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat where he stepped in for actor Ranveer Singh. Meezaan will officially enter Bollywood with Bhansali's Malaal. During an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Meezaan revealed that he first featured in Padmaavat instead of Ranveer in two scenes, read a statement.

He said: "I was assisting Sanjay sir for the movie 'Padmaavat'. I was at the set, when they were discussing how it's going to be difficult to shoot some scenes because Ranveer was unavailable due to a brand commitment. But Sanjay sir said 'we'll do it', and to my surprise, he turned to me and said I should do it. The next day on the set, they asked me to memorise all Ranveer's gestures and lines."

Meezaan added: "There are two scenes in 'Padmaavat' where I stood in for Ranveer Singh."

Recently, song Udhal Ho from the film was released, the song set around Ganesh Chaturthi, the dance number sung by Adarsh Shinde is infused with a Marathi vibe and brings out the romance between the lead pair.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is introducing his niece Sharmin Segal and Meezaan, the son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi. Helmed by Mangesh Hadawale and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, and Krishan Kumar, the film is slated to be released on June 28.

Also read: Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan on dating Navya Naveli Nanda: She's a really good friend

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS