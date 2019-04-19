When Mika Singh had to wear 'special footwear' for Belly Ring song

music

Mika Singh

Mika Singh had to slip on specially ordered platform shoes while shooting for the music video of his new track, Belly Ring, a collaboration with the Boombastic singer Shaggy. Two female models had been finalised to feature in the video. But after landing in Miami where the video was shot, the crooner was shocked to see that they stood almost six-feet tall. Their killer heels made them tower over him even more. Mika stands at 5 feet 7 inches.

The production team had to quickly place an order for special footwear, which would make Mika as tall as the models. The Subah Hone Na De singer says he has learnt a lesson. When finalising models for music videos, ask about their height stats first.

Singer Mika Singh has been in showbiz for more than 20 years and has given many hit songs like Subha hone na de and Aaj ki party, but doesn't consider himself to be a superstar. On sets of a reality show, the contestants praised Mika for his work by calling him a superstar. But Mika doesn't see himself as a superstar. He said: "I don't belong to the category of superstars. I have been in the industry for over 20 years, but I'm just a well-wisher of all the other stars. I believe it is easy to get stardom, but difficult to sustain in the industry."

