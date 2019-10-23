When Misha couldn't recognise daddy Shahid Kapoor!

Did you know Shahid Kapoor had an identity crisis at his own home? The actor's daughter, Misha Kapoor couldn't recognise her own daddy during the shoot of Padmaavat. Shahid had to grow full beard and hair for his role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in this period film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Shahid Kapoor, who recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's show, No Filter Neha, spilled the beans on going through an identity crisis at home. Speaking about it, he told Neha, "I had an identity crisis because she didn't recognize me! It was at Mira's parents' house, I reached there probably a day or two after they had reached because I was just finishing some stuff up, and she just refused to recognise me."

Giving some more details about Misha's reaction, Shahid further said, "She was what, 1.5 at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying. And then when I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like I know that voice but I don't know this face, I didn't have my beard. I do look different with and without my beard. It does make a big difference, I shouldn't have done it like this."

Talking about Shahid and Misha's equation, the latter often features on her daddy's Instagram account.

Padmaavat, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, faced a lot of backlash from certain communities. However, they released the film later and it was a success at the box office.

