When Misha couldn't recognise daddy Shahid Kapoor!
This happened while Shahid Kapoor was shooting for Padmaavat and had to grow his beard for his character Maharawal Ratan Singh. His daughter Misha Kapoor couldn't recognise him and the daddy felt sad
Did you know Shahid Kapoor had an identity crisis at his own home? The actor's daughter, Misha Kapoor couldn't recognise her own daddy during the shoot of Padmaavat. Shahid had to grow full beard and hair for his role of Maharawal Ratan Singh in this period film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Shahid Kapoor, who recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's show, No Filter Neha, spilled the beans on going through an identity crisis at home. Speaking about it, he told Neha, "I had an identity crisis because she didn't recognize me! It was at Mira's parents' house, I reached there probably a day or two after they had reached because I was just finishing some stuff up, and she just refused to recognise me."
Giving some more details about Misha's reaction, Shahid further said, "She was what, 1.5 at that time and I was dying to hold her and meet her and run around with her and talk to her and she was with the maid taking a walk in the garden, and Mira had gone to meet some relatives, and I reached early and I wanted to take her in my arms and she came to me and started crying. And then when I was talking to her, she was staring at my mouth and looking at my face and it was not making sense to her because she was like I know that voice but I don't know this face, I didn't have my beard. I do look different with and without my beard. It does make a big difference, I shouldn't have done it like this."
Talking about Shahid and Misha's equation, the latter often features on her daddy's Instagram account.
Padmaavat, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, faced a lot of backlash from certain communities. However, they released the film later and it was a success at the box office.
Misha Kapoor is the daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor. Born on August 26, 2016, she is one of the most popular star kids in B-town. Don't you love the name Mi(ra)sha(Shahid)? Yes, 'Misha' came as a unison of Mira and Shahid's name. (All photos/Mira Rajput Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's official Instagram account)
Shahid Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram capturing a moment of a one-year-old Misha standing in his shoes. He captioned the image saying: "Guess she has decided to take over."
Well, right from the day Misha was born, the little one has constantly been under media glare. But Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira have time and again expressed concern over the attention given by shutterbugs to their daughter.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor have never really appreciated paparazzi's attention that Misha gets, and have always shielded their tot from their clicks.
Shahid Kapoor, as a doting father, had told mid-day, "My daughter didn't choose this glamorous life. What's her fault?
"I hate to think of all the glare that's on her. That is probably the only time I feel I should have had another job. I don't want her to deal with it. It's not good for children to go through this. They have a right to a normal childhood," said Shahid Kapoor.
In picture: Little Misha cutting her mother Mira Rajput Kapoor's birthday cake.
Shahid Kapoor's social media pages are flooded with baby doll, Misha's photos. Every special and priceless moment of hers has been captured and put out on his Instagram account. And it's a delight to watch these photos.
Shahid Kapoor's mother Neelima Azim with her granddaughter Misha Kapoor. Neelima, who is a trained Kathak dancer under Pandit Birju Maharaj, also apparently trains the little one. Mira Kapoor shared this photo on Instagram and captioned it: Guru Shishya Parampara!
Says it all, don't you think?
Shahid Kapoor says he wants to be his best for his daughter Misha and wants her to be proud of him.
Look at those innocent eyes! Mira shared this picture of Misha and captioned it: My life!
Mira Rajput Kapoor shared this cute snap of Misha playing peek-a-boo and wrote alongside: Brown Bear Brown Bear what do you see?
That's Mira Rajput Kapoor's mother Bela Rajput. Misha is seen alongside her 'Nani' maternal grandmother in the picture. Mira captioned this image: I strive to be, what you are to me.
"Growing up too fast!" - captioned Misha's mommy, as she posted this photo on Instagram.
This picture was clicked, when Shahid Kapoor was shooting out of the city! Mira took to her Instagram account and wrote this aww-dorable caption - Yes we miss you @shahidkapoor but I'm loving the extra hugs all for myself!
This particular photograph of Misha Kapoor went viral like crazy on social media, all thanks to the cuteness overloaded in the frame! Mira shared the picture of the munchkin and wrote alongside: When missy picks out her outfit!
Misha Kapoor with Pankaj Kapur (Shahid Kapoor's father). The 'dada-poti' (grandfather-granddaughter) duo was clicked while enjoying a kite-flying session. Mira Rajput Kapoor had shared this photo along with the caption: Kite flying with Baba! It's a happy Independence Day!
Another cute photo of Pankaj Kapur with his granddaughter Misha.
That's Misha with her 'chachu' (uncle) Ishaan Khatter (Shahid Kapoor's half-brother). On his relationship with Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter had said: "Mira is just one year older than me and she is a hands-on mother. She has taken over family responsibilities perfectly."
Well, do you know Ishaan calls his niece 'Guchki Baby'?
Mira Kapoor shared this adorable click of Misha, all dressed in a traditional wear, and captioned it: You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.
Another one from the same day. On Diwali 2018, Mira Rajput Kapoor shared this sweet family picture and wrote alongside - With Dadi!! Ta-Thai-Thai-Tat
This one's our personal favourite! Shahid Kapoor and Misha goofing around in a supermarket. Mira shared this photo and captioned it: Fresh produce!! Which aisle stocks these sweet treats? #organic #sustainablysourced #handmade
Shahid Kapoor shared this picture on his Instagram account and captioned it: 'Moments we live for.' The actor admitted that he is an emotional father and fatherhood has changed his life.
Mira Rajput Kapoor shared this adorable photo with little Misha and wrote alongside: If I say cheese will you give me a lollipop.
This picture of Misha Kapoor announcing that she will be a big sister soon is too cute to handle! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor welcomed their second child - a baby boy on September 05, 2018.
When asked if the couple had made a conscious effort of moulding little Misha into the role of an elder sister, Shahid Kapoor said that they tried to make the change as organic as possible for their firstborn. "With a two-year-old, you can't tell them too much and at the same time, you can't surprise them completely. So we make subtle mentions because kids are really absorbent. They learn from looking at things around. She is aware of the change without us having had a conversation with her."
A cute picture of Misha and Zain! Mira Rajput Kapoor shared the photo and captioned it: Zizi I decided to wear your T-shirt cause it's still a bit big for you. It fits and I think I'm going to keep it #sharingiscaring #lifeintechnicolor
Sibling goals! The caption of this picture by Mira Rajput will surely make you say 'Aww'. Mira Rajput shared this adorable photo of Misha and Zain and wrote alongside: 1. Z: "Oh cool can I play with that flower"
2. M: "Ya let me help you hold it"
3. M: "MOM HE JUST PINCHED ME"
Misha Kapoor's first Raksha Bandhan with her sibling Zain Kapoor. The little ones were twinning with their parents' outfit, as can be seen in the picture. Mira shared the picture on Instagram and wrote alongside: Promises to keep.
Like father, like daughter! Misha Kapoor resembles so much like her father Shahid Kapoor in this picture. Don't you think so?
Here's wishing very happy birthday to Misha Kapoor!
It's Misha Kapoor's birthday today. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor's daughter turns three on August 26, 2019. On this occasion, we take a look at some cute photos of the star kid with her family!
