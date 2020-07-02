When Mumbai Suburbs meet SoBo!
Rohit Gupta's new video is dipped in humour about the most inevitable discussion of "South Mumbai (or SoBo as it is called) versus suburbs" spat
Anyone who belongs to Mumbai, regardless of how long, is sure to have witnessed or/and participated in the classic debate.
In this video Rohit shares his experience when he went clubbing with his SoBo friend Jay aka J and how suburbs rotlo becomes Sobo's risotto. From their accent to all the 'pres' before clubbing, Rohit in a 9 min video will make you ROFL.
Comment below his video and share your experience about the 'townies' of Mumbai.
