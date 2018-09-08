When Nawazuddin Siddiqui bowled us with his sense of humour

bollywood

In the forthcoming movie Manto, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing the character of Saadat Hasan Manto, who is a controversial writer and has written several heart-wrenching stories about the partition of India 1947

We all know that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is a class actor and managed to carve a niche for himself in the short span of time. He has earned a lot of appreciated for his character of Ganesh Gaitonde in sacred games.

He also got an award for his performance in the much talked about series. Nawaz posted the picture of the same on his social networking sites with the caption, "Manto ki biwi se award milne ke baad, ab lagta hai apun hi Manto hai. [sic]"

After reading the post, we can’t help but go ROFL. Reason being, the actor was presented the award by none other than actress Rasika Dugal who essays the role Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s onscreen wife in his forthcoming film Manto.

So he used this opportunity to make the most of the series and the movie and share his humorous side with us.

The actor is known for his roles in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur ", "Talaash", "The Lunchbox", "Manjhi - The Mountain Man", "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Mom". His next film is "Manto".

The movie is directed by Nandita Das and it will be hitting the theatres on September 21.

