Search

When Neena Gupta was outwitted by an airline staff member

Published: Feb 12, 2020, 17:22 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Neena Gupta does not like middle seats on flights. Recently, she shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice

Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta does not like middle seats on flights. Recently, she shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice.

"Once when I was traveling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request for a window seat or an aisle seat," Neena said.

However, the actress couldn't get a seat of her choice, so she decided to take resort to her celebrity status. She tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actress.

"I told her I had acted in 'Badhaai Ho' but she didn't recognise me. I questioned her why she hasn't watched such a great film. She countered me asking if I watched Tamil movies," recalled Neena on "The Kapil Sharma Show", about her encounter with the support staff lady, who was a Tamilian.

Neena will be next seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", with her "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK