When Parmish Verma got tired lifting Neha Kakkar during song shoot

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram account and shared a picture where she could be seen being lifted by Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and how he got tired of it while shooting for a song they are collaborating on.
"Parmish Kainda Main Thakk Gaya, Aap Itne heavy ho Neha ( Parmish said,' I got tired, you are so heavy Neha.') Waise he also says that I'm the sweetest person he has ever met! and I feel the same for him," Neha shared.
"Anyway, 43 kgs is my weight," she quipped. Reacting to the post, Parmish commented: "You definitely are the sweetest person I have ever met." Have a look at the post right here:
Parmish Kainda: Main Thakk Gaya, Aap Itne Heavy ho Neha @parmishverma ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ Waise he also says that I’m the Sweetest Person he’s ever met! ðÂ¥° and I feel the same for Him ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ Anyway 43 Kgs is my weight ðÂ¥° What’s Yours? #DiamondDaChalla ðÂÂÂ 26th Aug #ParmishVerma #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries
The song, titled "Diamond Da Challa", will be launched on Aug 26. Gurinder Bawa has directed the music video of the track.
