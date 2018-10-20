When Priyanka Chopra distracted Hugh Jackman

bollywood

A picture from the event did the rounds on social media, and people can't stop awwing over Hugh Jackman and Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra attended the Golden Heart Awards in New York, sans fiance Nick Jonas. Hollywood's who's who was in attendance, including Hugh Jackman, Bette Midler, Naomi Watts, Ashley Graham and designer Michael Kors.

On Friday, a picture from the event did the rounds of social media. It has the Wolverine star looking at PeeCee while she is interacting with a guest. Though Jackman was in conversation with the lady seated beside him, he seems to have got distracted by PeeCee. A picture is worth a thousand words. Jackman's expression says it all. Priyanka's fans have been saying as soon as Jackman saw the Desi Girl, he was smitten!

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments, she is currently shooting for The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar. On the Hollywood front, she has Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake to begin with later this year.

