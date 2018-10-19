When Priyanka Chopra met Alia Bhatt in New York

bollywood

PeeCee and Alia Bhatt were spotted casually strolling down one of NY's streets

Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt

Priyanka Chopra is back in New York after shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink in London. She caught up with Alia Bhatt, who is also in the Big Apple. The two were spotted casually strolling down one of NY's streets. A few days ago, Ranbir and Alia were too spotted strolling and shopping on the streets of New York.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's next flick, Brahmastra, along with Amitabh Bachchan. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The fantasy drama is slated to release on August 15, 2019. Ranbir and Alia are currently in New York, as Rishi Kapoor is currently staying in the US for a treatment. RK and the Raazi actress are expected to resume his shoot for the much-anticipated Brahmastra soon.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's professional commitments, the actress has The Sky is Pink with Farhan Akhtar in her kitty. On the Hollywood front, she has Isn't It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake to begin with later this year.

