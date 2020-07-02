When Radhika Madan auditioned for Student of the Year and got rejected for this reason

The debate around nepotism and the struggles outsiders face in the Hindi film industry has been going on for a long time now. Radhika Madan, also an outsider who marched her way to success with her performances and choices of films, has spoken about the issue as well. She also revealed how she auditioned for Student of the Year and why she was rejected.

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Madan stated what your role as an aspiring actor should be. She said, "Your job is to just ask for the audition, that is it. I literally went to the producers and asked them to let me audition. And that's how I got roles, that's how I got Pataakha, that's how I got Angrezi (Angrezi Medium). I literally went and said, 'Can I audition?' That is the most outsiders can do. You need to stop cribbing and start working on yourself."

She added, "Will it change? I don't know. In the meantime though, can we just utilise this time by not complaining and working on ourselves. The issues have been put out, yes. I'm not denying it, let's not run away from it. I'm not saying to not address the issue, it has been addressed. Everybody is aware, All I'm saying is to not put all your energies into it, but rather, work on yourself."

She then spoke about auditioning for Student of the Year and not being selected. "I did audition for Dharma. I gave them the worst audition of myself because I was so scared. I auditioned for Student of the Year, but I had got fever and performed and I gave the worst audition of my life. So, I won't blame a Dharma for not casting me. It was my call, I got an opportunity, but I didn't perform and tagged myself out."

She also stated one should work hard and focus instead of in-fighting. "We should all just work on the craft and plan to take the industry to the next level. There's no point of in-fighting. Just take things to the next level and that's what my aim is." Madan made an impressive debut in 2018 with Vishal Bhardwaj's Pataakha and went on to star in films like Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota and Angrezi Medium.

