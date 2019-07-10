When rain can be spoilsport

things-to-do

Worried that the rains will ruin your outdoor fitness session? This guide to sports turfs has you covered

The cricket World Cup is in its final leg, and that's what everybody seems to be talking about these days. But apart from the sedentary practice of watching a sport sitting in front of a TV screen, many Mumbaikars also like to hit the ground running, quite literally. They congregate in groups after work or on weekends, having booked an artificial turf, where they play cricket, football, volleyball and other outdoor games.

But what with the monsoon wreaking havoc at the moment, their matches often prove to be a damp squib. What does one do in that case? Simple. Book a slot in a field that is either indoors or has a cover that keeps the rainwater at bay. We sourced five such places, which are few and far between. Go ahead, take your pick.

Sun and shade in the monsoon

A shade net, which is a kind of thick net, covers The Arena, located within an industrial estate in Chakala. This serves the dual purpose of protecting the place from an oppressive sun during the height of summer, and from the rains in the monsoon. Cricket is the most common sport played there, with a bit of football thrown in. The ground measures 100 ft x 50 ft, and is one of the most reasonably priced on this list.

You pay Rs 1,500 upwards per hour

AT Jitendra Industrial Estate, Hanuman Nagar, Andheri East.

Time 6 am to 2 am

Call 9833184811

Out of the box

Located near 90 Feet Road in Ghatkopar, BoxPlay Sports Arena is a sports arena that covers an area of 100 ft x 50 ft. They put up a tarpaulin cover to protect the ground during the monsoon, which gets taken off around Diwali. The place was launched in 2014, and cricket and football are the two sports that people primarily play here.

You pay Rs 2,000 per hour appx

AT Recreation Ground, 90 Feet Road, Ghatkopar East.

Time 8 am to 1 am

Call 9867000153

Get your due

Aether Sports' Om Astro Turf in Juhu is a multipurpose ground where, outside of the usual cricket and football, people also play unusual sports like dueball, which is similar to basketball and throwball. A German hanger protects the turf from the rain, and the place is also let out for events like commercial shoots and movies. This, incidentally, is one of the places where Ranveer Singh is practising for his role as Kapil Dev in the upcoming film, '83.

You Pay Rs 4,000 per hour.

AT 30, Devle Road, Juhu. Time 6 am to 12 am

Call 8080977777

A dream destination

There are 12 outlets Dream Sp­orts Fields has in the city, in­cluding in Lokhandwala and Kandivali. But it's the one at Evershine Nagar in Malad that has a covering. The field measures 90 ft x 60 ft, meaning it's quite small compared to other turfs. But it's still big enough to comfortably get a game of five-a-side cricket or football in.

You Pay Rs 1,750 per hour appx

AT Evershine Nagar Road, Malad West.

Time 5 am to 8 am, 3 pm to 11 pm

Call 9920203888

A smashing good time

Yes, cricket is a team sport. But what if all the people you play with aren't real, but virtual versions of cricketers? That's the sort of experience on offer at Smaash, a comprehensive sports facility in Lower Parel. This virtual cricket game involves you being the 11th member of an international cricket team and feeling what it's like to be part of the real deal.

You Pay Between Rs 100 and Rs 300 per over

AT Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Time 1 pm to 1 am

Call 9920088333

