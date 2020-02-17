When Ranveer Singh's Black lady (The Filmfare Trophy) met his Little lady (Deepika Padukone)!

Ranveer Singh, last night, won the Filmfare Award for the Best Actor for his resounding performance in Gully Boy. This was his fourth Filmfare award after Band Baaja Baaraat, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and now Gully Boy.

We will talk about his reaction and social media posts later, but let's first talk about his wife and actress Deepika Padukone, who couldn't keep calm and his post is proof. Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a picture of the actress grinning like a Cheshire Cat and smiling from ear to ear as she held the black lady in her hands.

Singh wrote- "When my Little lady met my Black lady." Take a look right here:

When my Little lady met my Black lady ðÂÂÂ ðÂ§¿ pic.twitter.com/hIN5ivgy1l — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 17, 2020

And now comes his posts, the first one was with the award that he posted on Instagram, have a look:

The next one was where he shared a poster of the film and said how Gully Boy created history by winning 13 Filmfare Awards. Yes, the record held by Black (11) has finally been broken after 14 years. Take a look:

His next post was with Madhuri Dixit, who presented the Best Actor Award. He said this is one moment he'll never forget, receiving the award from one of the greats. Saw this post?:

And lastly, he posted a group photo with Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi, not being able to contain his excitement. Here it is:

Now, the actor is gearing up for 83, where he plays Kapil Dev. Will he win his third consecutive award next year?

