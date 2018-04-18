When Raveena Tandon lost her cool at taxi driver

Recently, Raveena Tandon gave an earful to a taxi driver after he refused to give way to an ambulance



Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon recently gave a taxi driver an earful as he refused to give way to an ambulance. An infuriated Ravs says, "In times of an emergency, basic things are expected of the public. Making way for an ambulance is one of them. This incident disturbed me and I couldn't let it pass. I had to step out and reason with the cab driver." When Raveena got off from her car, a crowd assembled. They joined her in chiding the errant cabbie.

Barely three months after she employed technology to create a beauty vlog titled Beauty Talkies With Ravz, Raveena Tandon is set to share tips on fashion and styling with fans. The actor reveals that requests for the fashion vlogs began to pour in from viewers arriving at her YouTube videos. Fighting fit at 43, Tandon has been an inspiration for women of her age. With her sartorial preferences also making heads turn at social outings, she has aptly garnered a fair share of admirers.

