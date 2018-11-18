When Rithvik Dhanjani performed magic tricks on India's Got Talent

television

Very few know that Rithvik Dhanjani performs magic as a hobby and has been pursuing it since he was a teenager.

Rithvik Dhanjani pulled a surprise on the reality show, India's Got Talent, which he hosts. Wearing a mask (above), he performed magic tricks on the show. When he revealed his identity, the judges and the audience were awestruck by his sleight of hand.

The actor performs magic as a hobby and has been pursuing it since he was a teenager.



Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani, who is hosting India's Got Talent, says he loves talent shows. "I love talent shows as they are eye-opening to the wealth of creativity our country has," Rithvik said in a statement.

"For me, they are enriching and a fabulous learning experience on how much a person can really do despite some of the challenges they may face," he added.

Rithvik has hosted shows like "India's Best Dramebaaz", "Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung" and "India's Next Superstars". He has even participated in non-fiction shows like "I Can Do That", "Dare 2 Dance" and "Nach Baliye".

