When Roohi called Karan Johar 'papa'

Filmmaker Karan Johar was over the moon that his daughter Roohi called him "papa" for the first time. "She said 'papa' It's time for my mini meltdown," Karan tweeted on Saturday.

Karan became father to twins Roohi and Yash in February 2017 through surrogacy.

His daughter has been named Roohi - a rearrangement of Karan's mother's name Hiroo and the son has been christened Yash - on Karan's late father's name.

