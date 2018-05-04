When Rory McIlroy had to be dragged out of his house by wife Erica

"When I got back home, I sort of threw the clubs in a closet and I spent about a week decompressing and trying to get over it



Rory Mcllroy with wife Erica

Irish golf star Rory Mcllroy, 28, said he had to be dragged out of the house by wife Erica after spending a full week binge-watching television box sets such as 'Billions' and reading psychology books 'The Chimp Paradox' and 'Essentialism: The Disciplined Pursuit of Less' following his final-round flop at The Masters.

"When I got back home, I sort of threw the clubs in a closet and I spent about a week decompressing and trying to get over it. I was binge-watching a couple of shows, I read a couple of books, drank a few bottles of wine - no not like that, not all at once! That sounds really bad. It wasn't that bad. But it got to the point where Erica had to drag me out of the house," he told British tabloid, The Sun, recently.

"She just said we're going to go out and do something. And once I got back into my routine, I was fine," he added.

