When Sania Mirza's father went for a jog in formals

Sania Mirza posted a picture with her father on her Instagram handle, captioned, " When you drag your dad for a walk/run and he shows up like he's going to office feet upwards. @imranmirza58".

Sania Mirza with her father (Pic/ Sania Mirza Instagram)

Sania Mirza had shared a photo of her newly born son Izhaan a couple of weeks back.

Sania Mirza and her Pakistan cricketer husband Shoaib Malik welcomed their baby boy in October 2018. It was in April 2018, when Sania Mirza first took to social media to announce that she was pregnant. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza were married in April 2010, first in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony followed by Pakistani wedding customs.

Over the years, Sania and Shoaib have faced a lot of backlash from their respective fans from India and Pakistan for getting together. However, now the couple is in a much better place.