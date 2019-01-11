When Sanjay Dutt met Chiranjeevi at a recent event in Hyderabad

bollywood

The stars were seen having a good time during the conversation. Chiranjeevi & Dutt also bonded on Bollywood and South Indian films

Ram Charan, Sanjay Dutt and Chiranjeev

Sanjay Dutt recently attended a motivational session organized by South's popular actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana in Hyderabad. It was a closed-door event with several producers, CEO's and popular south personalities were a part of it including Chiranjeevi.

The actor had an inspirational and motivational prep talk where he shared his life journey with the audience. The actor also spread the awareness of anti-drug during the conversation.



Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has gained an extensive fanbase owing to his varied work and versatile performances. The upcoming line up of the superstar has got the audience excited to witness more interesting performances by the actor.

On the work front, Superstar Sanjay Dutt has a jam-packed month scheduled as the actor is shooting for varied films Torbaaz, Kalank, Sadak 2, Panipat and Shamshera.

In fact, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his historical drama Panipat stays true to its subject — the Third Battle of Panipat. The production team has also recreated the iconic Shaniwarwada at a popular studio in Karjat (the images of which the producers refused to verify).

