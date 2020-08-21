When Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty were buddies!

Just before Sara Ali Khan began shooting for Kedarnath (2018), she and Rhea Chakraborty were close pals. They were gym buddies and used to hang out often. They had also attended a special screening of the Sridevi-starrer Mom (2017) together. Later, their friendship fizzled out. Khan co-starred with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath and Chakraborty went on to be SSR's ladylove.

Sara Ali Khan was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on August 12, 1995. Sara, who turned 25 this year, graduated from Columbia University in 2016. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the late Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath and was later seen in the hit film Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh.

She will soon be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No 1. Directed by David Dhawan, he also helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is said to be released on the OTT platform due to the current pandemic situation. Besides this, Sara also has Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Written by Himanshu Sharma, Atrangi Re is slated to open in 2021.

Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty, the actress was last seen in Jalebi (2018). Later, before the SSR case, Rhea Chakraborty made headlines for her short film, Boom Boom. "It's a funny take about a couple's awkwardness on their wedding night," she said in the media interaction. It is part of Zee5's short film festival.

