When Satish Kaushik arrived in Mumbai to be an actor 41 years ago

Veteran actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik still remembers the day he came to the city to earn a name for himself as an actor. Taking to Instagram, Kaushik went down memory lane and recalled his first morning in the city of dreams 41 years ago.

"I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express. 10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai. Mumbai gave work,friends,wife, kids,home, love, warmth, struggle, success, failures and courage to live happily," he wrote.

Along with it, Kaushik shared a throwback image of him standing next to the train, seemingly the moment he arrived in Mumbai. "Good Morning Mumbai and all who gave me more than I dreamt in this 41 years of fulfilling journey . . thanks," Kaushik added.

Kaushik has been tickling the funny bone of audiences for so many years. He is best known for his roles in "Saajan Chale Sasural", "Pardesi Babu" and "Mr. India".

