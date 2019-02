bollywood

Security beefed up on the sets of Sonakshi Sinha and Badshah's next in Amritsar after mob encounter

Sonakshi Sinha on the film's set in Amritsar

The shoot of Sonakshi Sinha's yet-untitled next — produced by Fukrey director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba — experienced a hiccup during its Amritsar schedule last week. Turns out, the team was filming a crucial sequence featuring Sinha and co-star Badshah in one of the busy streets of Hussainpura, when word of the shoot got out.

A source from the set reveals, "Hordes of fans turned up at the site, hoping to get a few pictures with Sonakshi and Badshah. Since it was a night shoot and the makers had not expected any interference, they had kept security to a minimum. It was difficult to control the crowd that kept screaming their names and it came in the way of the shoot."



Sonakshi Sinha

Following the episode, the makers promptly beefed up the security. "While the security detail included only 10 members earlier, an additional 30 members were added to the personnel. The producer also had a word with the local police, who cordoned off the shooting area after the incident."

Also Read: Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur mobbed at Jaipur airport, see photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates