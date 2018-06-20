When sexual advances forced Sandra Bullock to say, 'Fire me'

Sandra Bullock said she tried to deal with an awkward situation through humour but did not succeed

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock says she once asked to be let go from a project she was working on after a person in power made unwanted advances towards her. The Oscar-winning actor, 53, said she tried to deal with the awkward situation through humour but did not succeed.

"Very early on in my career, I had a situation on a film, which was hard. It came from a person of authority. I kept deflecting it with humour and it didn't work. Finally, I said, 'Please, just fire me.' It was a lesson. After that, I tended to remove anything that could be misconstrued as sexual. I locked it down," Bullock said.

She, however, added that her awkward encounter was not with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

