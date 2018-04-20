When Shilpa Shetty went on big hunt for her missing pet cat Simba

Shilpa Shetty turned to social media to help trace her missing feline Simba. She later launched a massive search for her beloved pet

Shilpa Shetty spent agonising moments after losing her pet cat, Simba. When a frantic search in her neighbourhood in Juhu proved futile, she took to social media requesting fans to help find Simba.

The actor-entrepreneur posted a picture of the pet and wrote, "Found out through our cameras that Simba walked out of the house around 2 pm on Wednesday. We are desperately searching for him in and around Juhu. He's a beige Himalayan Persian with a grey furry tail. Really worried he hasn't eaten or had water (it's so hot). If someone has found him please feed him wet food, he doesn't like dry food (sic)." Last heard, the massive hunt for Simba was still on.

Shilpa Shetty adopted another cat two years ago named Queenie. The feline had walked into her office on a rainy day, dripping wet and shivering when Shilpa's mom, Sunanda, decided to adopt the stray.

Having made her presence felt on celluloid and the small screen, web is a natural graduation for Shilpa Shetty. The actor is set to make her digital debut with Hear Me. Love Me, a dating reality show that will see her as the host. Self-admittedly a fan of the Israeli original, Hear Me Love Me See Me, Shilpa Shetty says she is glad to be part of the Indian adaptation.

In each episode of the show, which will be aired on Amazon Prime later this year, a young woman gets to date three guys virtually. The guys in question wear a mini camera on their chest as they go about their day and share their lives with the girl, but are careful not to reveal their faces, thereby eliminating looks as a determining factor. From seeing what they eat for breakfast, to joining them for a day at work, to meeting their family and colleagues, the female contestant gets a peek into their lives. Shetty will be seen as a mentor to the girls participating in the show, advising them on matters of the heart and helping them choose the right guy.

