When should I ask her for marriage?

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/ Uday Mohite

What is the ideal time for two people dating to move their relationship to the next level? My girlfriend and I have been dating for two years now, and are very happy with each other. She hasn't said anything about the future though, and I haven't discussed it either, but my friends keep asking me why I haven't proposed yet. I don't want to rush into anything, but don't have any real reason to delay either because I don't know if I will ever find someone I like enough to want to marry. Should I just pop the question?

This is a clinical way of looking at what should be a natural process. If you love someone, and want them in your life, and want to grow old with them, you should be able to tell them that. What your friends think is of no importance, given that there are just two people in this relationship. This decision doesn't affect your friends either, so why allow their opinion to define your future with your girlfriend? Why don't you think about what you want, ask yourself if your girlfriend is someone you don't want to lose, and simply have a conversation about it to get a sense of what she has in mind?

I am moving to a new city in two months for a job, and my boyfriend is not happy because he thinks I will find someone new and leave him. He is trying to force me to stay, even though I get a promotion by moving. I am torn between my relationship and my career. What should I do?

Do you think you are going to find someone new just because your boyfriend is worried about it? Put yourself first, and have a conversation with him about why this is important to you. Relationships are built upon trust, not distance. There is no reason why you can't have your career as well as this relationship with a bit of work and a lot of open communication.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Email your questions to lovedoc@mid-day.com

