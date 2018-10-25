When shuttler Harsheel Dani met Kareena Kapoor Khan

tennis

It was a fanboy moment for city shuttler Harsheel Dani, who is currently ranked 186 in the world, when he met his favourite Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Pilates studio in the city.

Kareena, who is a pilates fan is a regular at the studio. Yesterday, Harsheel posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "With the gorgeous and the most beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan at @thepilatesstudiomumbai @samir.purohit @namratapurohit #kareenakapoor #beautyatitsbest #bollywood #bestinthebusiness #fanboymoment #cutenessoverload."

