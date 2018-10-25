Search

When shuttler Harsheel Dani met Kareena Kapoor Khan

Oct 25, 2018, 11:19 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Harsheel posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "With the gorgeous and the most beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan at @thepilatesstudiomumbai @samir.purohit @namratapurohit #kareenakapoor #beautyatitsbest #bollywood #bestinthebusiness"

When shuttler Harsheel Dani met Kareena Kapoor Khan

It was a fanboy moment for city shuttler Harsheel Dani, who is currently ranked 186 in the world, when he met his favourite Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Pilates studio in the city.

Kareena, who is a pilates fan is a regular at the studio. Yesterday, Harsheel posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "With the gorgeous and the most beautiful Kareena Kapoor Khan at @thepilatesstudiomumbai @samir.purohit @namratapurohit #kareenakapoor #beautyatitsbest #bollywood #bestinthebusiness #fanboymoment #cutenessoverload."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Tags

sports newstennis newskareena kapoor

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's exotic Maldivian vacation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK