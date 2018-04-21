When Siddharth Anand was left speechless

"I am completely blown away by Tamman's performance. It is commendable that in just three days he has put together a great act with so much perfection," Siddharth Anand said



Filmmaker Siddharth Anand was left speechless by the performance of a contestant on the reality show "Dance India Dance Li'l Masters". Anand was impressed by Tamman Gamnu with his freestyle dance moves to "Idhar chala mein".

"I am completely blown away by Tamman's performance. It is commendable that in just three days he has put together a great act with so much perfection," Anand said in a statement to IANS.

"We all know that Hrithik Roshan is one of the greatest dancers in our industry and today, Tamman's performance reminded me of him. I pray and wish that Tamman becomes as great as Hrithik one day." The show is aired on Zee TV.

