When Sidharth Malhotra met twin brother of Vikram Batra

bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra interacts with Kargil martyr Vikram Batra's twin brother Vishal Batra as prep for the biopic that rolls in April

Sidharth Malhotra with Vishal Batra

Sidharth Malhotra, on numerous occasions, has stated that the biopic on Captain Vikram Batra is his toughest project to date. In his bid to do justice to the Kargil martyr who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the actor met the hero's family, including twin brother Vishal Batra.

Talking to mid-day, Batra says that Malhotra is "the right guy" to tell the story of his brother's bravado. "While we had spoken on the phone a few times, I met Sidharth in Mumbai through Shabbir [Boxwalla, producer]. It was an emotional moment. Sidharth looks similar to Vikram, so we thought he was the right guy to play him. It was more of an introductory meeting." Interestingly, Malhotra will also play Vishal Batra in the outing that sees him in a double role.



Captain Vikram Batra

Proud that his brother's valour will forever be captured on celluloid, Batra says that he will help the makers in unraveling the person behind the soldier. Born only 14 minutes apart, he says of his brother, "Nobody can fill that void. With age catching up, I miss him more now than I did earlier. People who have not heard of him will see the bravery he displayed at 24."

Producer Shabbir Boxwalla has also reached out to Captain Batra's battalion for research before the movie rolls in April. "We have interviewed every soldier who was part of his battalion. Sidharth has been watching the videos; we have also given him additional research material that we compiled over two years."

Also read: Koffee With Karan 6: Sidharth Malhotra wants to see this actress as his wife!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates