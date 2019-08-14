When Simran Pareenja lost 9 kg to experience reel life wedding

television

Simran Pareenja's weight loss journey from 63 kg to 54 kg is interesting!

Simran Pareenja

Perks of being a bride? You get to wear a beautiful bridal dress, fancy jewellery and never-ending grooming sessions. There is a lot in the plate to prepare for a wedding for both - the bride and groom. However, one thing that becomes a major talking point for girls is losing weight for the D-day. The same concern has been bothering Gunjan (the character played by Simran Pareenja) who is all set to experience her reel life wedding in Sony Entertainment Television's latest release Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

In the show, the sweet and romantic relationship of Yogi (the character played by Mudit Nayar) and Gunjan is now heading towards a new chapter as they are preparing for their wedding. This will be a one of its kind wedding in the history of Indian television as viewers will see a hearing-impaired boy Yogi coupling with his partner Gunjan who cannot speak as well. However, unlike any other onscreen wedding both the lead actors are struggling hard to make their reel life wedding more happening like the real-life wedding.

When inquired about the pre-preparations of the wedding, Simran shares, "Yes, I am very excited to experience Gunjan's wedding. In fact, I am asked to lose weight for the wedding track. I have lost almost 9 kg. I was 63 before and now I am 54. On top of it, I am regularly following the bridal grooming routine - exercise, beauty treatment, hair makeup and healthy diet. It has become more like a real-life wedding for me where all the women in the house are helping me to buy sarees and jewellery."

In the upcoming track of the show, viewers will see how Yogi is struggling hard to secretly meet Gunjan and give her surprises. Being an obstacle in the path, Yogi's father Mr Prakash will make sure Yogi and Gunjan don't meet before the wedding.

