When skipper Virat Kohli almost got kissed!

A fan invaded the pitch and tried to kiss Virat Kohli on Day 1 of the 2nd Test. This is the second example of a security breach in this series after a fan managed to get past security in the first Test at Rajkot when Kohli was batting

A fan tries to hug India skipper Virat Kohli on Day One of the second Test against West Indies in Hyderabad yesterday. Pic/AFP

Another example of Virat Kohli's crazy fan-following was on show yesterday when a fan invaded the pitch to click a selfie with the Indian skipper on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

This is the second example of a security breach in this series after a fan managed to get past security in the first Test at Rajkot when Kohli was batting. The fan, identified as Mohammad Khan, who came all the way from Andhra for the second Test here, jumped across from Tier I of the VVS Laxman pavilion to click a selfie with Kohli after the 15th over of the day was completed by R Ashwin.

The superstar skipper was fine till the selfie part, but when the fan tried to hug him, it was clearly visible that Kohli was uncomfortable. The fan then tried to grab Kohli by his arm and was seen trying to kiss him. That's when Kohli shooed him away and by then, the stadium's security had arrived to take the fan away.

A case was filed against the fan later in the evening, PTI reported. While the 9000-plus fans cheered loudly, Kohli was not amused.



Pacer Shardul Thakur kisses his Test cap yesterday

10-ball debut for Shardul Thakur?

Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur's much-awaited Test debut finally took place yesterday when former India and Mumbai skipper Ravi Shastri, who is head coach of the team, gave him his Test cap before the start of the Test.

An elated Thakur kissed the cap before heading to the dressing room to wear his whites. His debut joy lasted only a few minutes when the pacer suffered groin strain after bowling just 1.4 overs in which he conceded nine runs and went wicketless. The pacer was immediately sent for scans and did not take the field for the rest of the opening day. According to a Team India official, the reports of the scans are awaited and his condition will be monitored during the course of the match. An appropriate call will be taken accordingly. Thakur became the second Mumbaikar after Prithvi Shaw to make his Test debut in this series. Thakur had to return home from the Asia Cup as well after suffering an injury.

Local lads Siraj, Vihari missed

Despite having two local players - Hanuma Vihari and Mohammed Siraj - in the Indian team, none of the Hyderabadis got a look-in in the XI. However, fans located right above the dressing room, relentlessly cheered for Vihari and Siraj whenever they were seen near the boundary line or on the field as substitutes.

