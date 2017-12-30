When some celebrities went to jail for bizarre reasons

Celebs in the slammer over really bizarre reasons



Illustrations/Ravi Jadhav

If you thought jail is only for hardened criminals, think again. Many people have been behind bars for various reasons, and some of them really incredulous. Take a 13-year-old Florida student for example: arrested and hauled off to the police station for farting in class, and turning off other students' computers in 2008. Or a man who attacked his girlfriend with a banana and arrested for domestic violence. And the trend hasn't spared celebrities either. So, here are five celeb arrests, all for stupid reasons.

Shyma has issues

Egyptian popstar Shaimaa Ahmed, popularly known as Shyma, was recently arrested for 'suggestively' eating a banana in a racy music video. She was jailed for 'inciting debauchery' after complaints about the song, I Have Issues. In the video, Shyma appears to mimic a sexual act while eating a banana in a classroom. Her pupils are a group of men who copy her seductive acts. In a Facebook post, Shyma apologised for the video. But she has been jailed for two years over it.

Ozzy Osbourne takes a leak

The legendary rocker was arrested in San Antonio, TX, for urinating on the Alamo Cenotaph, a statue commemorating the men who died defending the Alamo. When he was arrested, he was wearing his wife's dress. Osborne was banned from performing in the city for 20 years.

Saving lobsters, Edward Furlong-style

The Terminator 2 star was held in Kentucky in 2004 after he freed lobsters from a tank at a grocery store! An animal activist, he was drunk when he began picking up the lobsters from the tanks, and throwing them to the ground.

Loo N' behold

Izzy Stradlin, former Guns N' Roses guitarist, lost patience on a flight over the bathroom being occupied. He declared, "I'm not waiting any longer," and unzipped his pants and took a leak in the galley. After Stradlin's arrest, Geffen Records publicist Bryn Bridenthal said, "Relieving himself in the galley was just his way of expressing himself."

Have you got cigarettes?

In 2007, Shia LaBeouf was held for trespassing. The Transformers star forgot to buy cigarettes and kept returning to the store even after being asked to leave. In 2014, he was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing while attending a Broadway play.

Stars behind bars

Sanjay Dutt

He was arrested for illegal possession of arms in 1993. The Supreme Court sentenced him to 5 years' imprisonment.

Salman Khan

He was acquitted in a hit-and-run case, accused of running over five people on a pavement outside a laundry in Bandra, killing one of them, in 2002. He was also acquitted of killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan.

Puru Raaj Kumar

The actor had run his car over 8 people, killing three, in Bandra in 1993. He was arrested but let off after he compensated the victims' kin.

And then, there was some real ruckus

Politician Sarah Palin's son, Track, was nabbed after he broke into his parents' home and assaulted his father, Todd Palin.

Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested for a fight with her husband when she hit him. The police say she was drunk.

Golfer Tiger Woods was arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter, FL, on May 29.

