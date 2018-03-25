When Spice Girl Geri Horner played a prank on Andy Murray

Tennis star Andy Murray wakes up to answer questions from Spice Girl Geri and Michael to raise money for charity



Geri Horner

British TV presenter Michael McIntyre and Geri Horner aka Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls band, were the last people tennis star Andy Murray expected in the middle of the night at his hotel room at St George’s Park, UK.



Geri Horner and Andy Murray

The two played a prank on Murray for Sport Relief 2018, and was challenged to take part in Midnight Gameshow, a regular segment on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, where he was asked about Spice Girls trivia. And each question was worth a whopping £5k that would go towards charity, reported British tabloid The Daily Mail.

McIntyre asked Murray, "Which Spice Girls are missing right now?" "Posh, Baby, Scary...," replied Murray, nearly missing off Sporty before finally remembering the fifth member of the band. After that, Geri sang the lyrics of the recently reunited girl band. "I need some love like I never needed love before..." "Wanna make love to you baby," Andy correctly added.

"When I went to sleep, Michael and Geri were the last people I expected to see in the middle of the night! Once I got over the initial shock, I had fun and it is great that it will help to raise money for such a good cause," Murray told BBC Sport.

