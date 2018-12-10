When Spider-Man and his gang trapped Rohit Shetty into their Spider-Verse!

hollywood

One of the most anticipated animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is all set to hit the theatres this week but look who got an early visit on the sets of mega blockbuster film Simmba. Rohit Shetty, who was shooting for his film Simmba had Marvel superheros visiting his set. It was the Spider-Man and his gang (Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy) that caught everyone's attention even the director himself.

These Superheros were indeed the main guests and had a blast entertaining the entire crew on the sets. As of now, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' has a 100% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is touted to be the animation film of the year!

Directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, the film introduces Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where anyone can wear the mask. Based on the comic book characters created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli in 2011, the movie is about the adventures of Morales as he tries to fit in at a new private school in Manhattan.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India is bringing the film to India. It will release on December 14.

