When supermodel Gisele Bundchen's world turned upside down!

"A couple of years later, we were married, I became pregnant, and soon we were busy growing our family."

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

In her upcoming book titled, Lessons, supermodel Gisele Bundchen has revealed that she felt her world had gone upside down when she learnt, just two months into her relationship with then boyfriend NFL star Tom Brady, that his ex-girlfriend was pregnant with his child.

Bundchen explained how her now-husband patiently sat her down and broke the news to her. "The very next day the news was everywhere, and I felt my world had been turned upside down. Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time. But it was a time that brought about so much growth," writes Bundchen.

She said she decided to pursue the relationship and later realised that it was the right decision. Brady's ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, who essayed the role of Natasha in the hit sitcom, Sex and the City, gave birth to Brady's child in August 2007, and named him Jack.

"I credit Jack with accelerating Tom's and my growing up in so many ways. The two of us agreed that Jack should have siblings closer to his own age, and not 10 years younger. "A couple of years later, we were married, I became pregnant, and soon we were busy growing our family."

