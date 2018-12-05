When Sushant Singh Rajput turned blue while shooting for Kedarnath

bollywood

Abhishek Kapoor made him shoot in the rain for five nights straight. Sushant Singh Rajput would shiver, and even turn blue, but never complain

Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor says Sushant Singh Rajput put up a brave front when prepping for the film.

"He had to carry a 60-kilo person on his back over and over again while trekking mountains, and then shoot at night when the temperature would drop to 2 degrees. I've made him shoot in the rain for five nights straight. He'd shiver, and even turn blue, but never complain."

Abhishek Kapoor is all set for his next directorial Kedarnath. In an interview with IANS, the director said: "As a filmmaker my attempt is not to repeat a film. There is a trend out there (in the industry) that if there is a hit film, then people start making similar kind of films. For instance, if you make a good action film, you repeat that."

"I work in an absolutely opposite way. I want to disappear and would be happy if there are no traces of me in (my new) film. The joy of making a movie is the humility of not knowing anything about that world. From 'Rock On!!', I did 'Kai Po Che!'... everything was different."

Written, directed and co-produced by Kapoor, Kedarnath tells the story of a Hindu girl who takes a pilgrimage to the historic Kedarnath Temple in the Uttarakhand mountains, where she meets and falls in love with a Muslim boy who is her guide.

