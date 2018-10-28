When Swara Bhaskar was rejected by a director for 'looking intelligent'

bollywood

Swara Bhaskar says in the initial days of her career she was rejected for looking intelligent

Beauty and appearance play a crucial role in cinema and Swara Bhaskar says in the initial days of her career she was rejected for "looking intelligent". "I think everyone who comes to the industry has to face certain kind of rejection for how they look. Otherwise people would not be spending so much money on the make up.

"All this is a reflection of a person's mindset. The first meeting I had when I came to Bombay, a director rejected me saying, you look too intelligent. I have still not understood what does this mean," Swara told PTI on the sidelines of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival where her movie "Shame" was screened.

Swara said it is best to ignore such things and focus on work. "Shame", directed by Anusha Bose, is a twisted journey of a meek, vulnerable woman who emerges from the background to unapologetically reclaim her dignity, confidence and her right to desire.

"It is about how women are often shamed for their looks and it is a story of a nice sweet girl, who is shamed for her looks. It is a day in her life," she said. The Veere Di Wedding actor said today the digital platform has become an alternate medium for actors in terms of creativity.

"The new content that is available today on different platforms is thought provoking and it doesn't have to be lived by any formula. I am a very idealistic person and I believe art, especially the visual medium has huge potential for transformation.

"It is something that goes through your eyes and it goes directly to your heart and it can directly affect you."

For the 30-year-old actor, it is important to be associated with good content and that is a rule she has tried to live by in her film career.

She recently finished the second season of web series It's Not That Simple from Voot and has another web series from Applause Entertainment.

