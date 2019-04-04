When Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar watched Gully Boy, Manikarnika, and Kesari in Johri's theatre

bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reveals that the unit of Saand Ki Aankh recently had a day off and made the most of it by indulging in a movie marathon at a local theatre. They watched Gully Boy, Manikarnika, and Kesari back-to-back

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar

The shooting of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Saand Ki Aankh is on in full swing. The actors have been stationed in Johri, Uttar Pradesh, over the past two months, making quick trips to Mumbai only when the time permits.

Pannu reveals that the unit recently had a day off and made the most of it by indulging in a movie marathon at a local theatre. "We went to a theatre right adjacent to the hotel in Meerut where the crew is staying and watched Gully Boy, Manikarnika [The Queen Of Jhansi] and Kesari back-to-back. It was a different experience to watch movies here as we are so detached from our lives in Mumbai," gushes the actor.

