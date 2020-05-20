Search

When Tara Sutaria and sister Pia looked like 'baby momos'

Updated: May 20, 2020, 09:05 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Tara Sutaria shares an adorable photo of her with sister Pia

Pics courtesy/Tara Sutaria's Instagram account
Pics courtesy/Tara Sutaria's Instagram account

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has shared a throwback picture with her sister Pia Sutaria from their childhood on Instagram. "Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria We look like baby momo's #AlwaysUpForCuddles," she captioned the image.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria ðÂÂ¯‍âÂÂï¸Â We look like baby momo’s #AlwaysUpForCuddles

A post shared by TARAðÂÂ« (@tarasutaria) onMay 18, 2020 at 8:29am PDT

On the work front, Tara recently featured in the video of Masakali 2.0 along with her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The song is a recreation of Masakali, originally created by AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi for the 2009 film Delhi-6 directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Tara will next be seen in Tadap, Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. She is also a part of Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

