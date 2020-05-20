When Tara Sutaria and sister Pia looked like 'baby momos'

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria has shared a throwback picture with her sister Pia Sutaria from their childhood on Instagram. "Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria We look like baby momo's #AlwaysUpForCuddles," she captioned the image.

On the work front, Tara recently featured in the video of Masakali 2.0 along with her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The song is a recreation of Masakali, originally created by AR Rahman and lyricist Prasoon Joshi for the 2009 film Delhi-6 directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Tara will next be seen in Tadap, Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit RX 100. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. She is also a part of Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-starring John Abraham, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

