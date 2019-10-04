When Tom Holland saved Spider-Man

He could arguably be the best face that Marvel scouted to fill the shoes of the revered superhero Spider-Man, on screen. But, off-screen too, Tom Holland has worked his charm to extend his association with the character. After the simmering spat between Sony and Disney-Marvel over Spider-Man, Holland emerged to reconcile the two main studios in less than six weeks of the split.

According to a source, the actor, 23, made multiple appeals to senior officials to reach a conclusion for Marvel to produce a third Spider-Man movie for Sony, and for the character to appear in at least one additional Disney-Marvel film, as per an international portal.

Marvel chief Kevin Feige was the creative head behind the great deal. Holland made a surprise appearance at Disney's D23 Expo days after the Sony-Disney divorce to promote the animated movie Onward. He earned big cheers by thanking fans for support and quoting Tony Stark: "I love you 3,000." Online, fans adopted the hashtag #SaveSpiderMan to lobby Sony to make a deal with Disney.

Holland first slipped into the role in the 2016 offering, Captain America: Civil War, before headlining SpiderMan: Homecoming in 2017.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever