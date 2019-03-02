When Tony Kakkar helped Amaal Mallik

television

Amaal Mallik

Composer Amaal Mallik says Tony Kakkar was the first person who helped him with music when he was just 19 years old.

The upcoming episode of singing-based reality show "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs" will have Tony as one of its guests. Reminiscing his days of working with the music artiste, the show's judge Amaal shared how Tony helped him, read a statement from Zee TV channel.

"Tony was the first person who helped me when I was 19 years old. He guided me and made me understand the basic music software and also helped me increase my musical knowledge," said Amaal.

Tony is currently enjoying the success of his song "Coca Cola tu" from the new Bollywood film "Luka Chuppi".

