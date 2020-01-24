When two Khan's of Bollywood will channel their bromance on Bigg Boss 13 sets

Saif Ali Khan is all geared up for his upcoming releases Jawaani Jaaneman that is touted to be the next big family entertainer. The actor is said to be on the sets of Bigg Boss earlier today for the promotions of his film alongwith newbie Alaya F.

As per sources, the two Khans who shared the terrific chemistry in the 90s with their hit Hum Saath Saath Hai will reunite on the sets of Bigg Boss and set the stage on fire with an impromptu gig. Saif will be seen playing the guitar and Salman will be crooning to the tunes.

We are absolutely excited to see the duo rock it.

