When Vicky Kaushal begged Karan Johar not to make another video

Karan Johar is at it again. The filmmaker shared a video taken on his cell phone featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Tahira Kashyap and Vicky Kaushal. "It's time to toodles again," KJo captioned the video as he indulged in a playful exchange of teasing remarks.

While capturing Kaushal, Johar addressed the star as the 'controversial video man'. KJo was referring to the infamous party video, which he had posted last year in which Kaushal was seen rubbing his nose.

It had created a storm with many alleging that the stars appeared to be in 'an inebriated state'. Later, Kaushal had reportedly said that it was his post dengue look and scratching one's nose was a normal thing. This time around, Kaushal had his hands folded and begged Johar not to make a video. There was nothing controversial in it, but KJo could not resist making it into one.

