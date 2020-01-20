When will commuters change their ways?

Just last week, an unidentified man died after he was electrocuted at Ghatkopar station. He was seated on the roof of the train and lost his life after coming in contact with a high-voltage OHE wire. The station master and railway staff rushed the man, who had suffered severe burns, to Rajawadi Hospital but he had died by then.

The accident shows how the deceased did not consider the consequences of climbing on the roof of the train instead of travelling safely.

The railways are upgrading its services, though painstakingly slow, to ensure the commuters have a safe travel during the rush hours when trains get overcrowded. Nevertheless, commuters need to start changing their behaviour too.

New trains are slowly being introduced, air-conditioned local, though skeletal, has become part of the railway's timetable. Trials are being conducted for trains with closed doors so that commuters do not fall off the running locals. The railways is trying to change its infrastructure and making plenty of efforts to secure the lives of the passengers.

Why then do we see commuters refusing to change? Travelling on the roof should never happen. The practice needs to go into oblivion now. Life-threatening pranks on trains, dancing and leaning out of the door need to end too.

Crossing tracks should also be completely wiped off. Running and leaping into trains that have already left the platform should become non-existent and so should jumping out when the train is in motion.

We all know fines and the threat of prosecution are no more deterrent to these violations. The only thing that can help make the illegal and unsafe habits disappear is a change in our attitude.

Rooftop travel has claimed lives in the past too. May be seeking the help of a family, which has been the victim of such an incident, can warn the others by talking about losing a loved one in public announcements.

The message though is straightforward: we need to change our careless attitude.

